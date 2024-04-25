Where to watch PSG vs Le Havre on TV: Channel, Live stream

PSG had to delay their Ligue 1 title celebrations as Monaco defeated Lille on Wednesday, keeping the race for the top spot alive.

Luis Enrique’s team easily defeated Lorient 4-1 with impressive performances from Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe, increasing the pressure on Monaco.

PSG, who will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-final in May, currently hold an 11-point lead with only four league games left.

With only one defeat in Ligue 1 this season, PSG is on the verge of clinching consecutive top-flight titles if they can defeat Le Havre on Saturday at Parc des Princes.

What time is PSG vs Le Havre kick off?

Competition: French League 1

French League 1 Game Day: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Parc des Princes, Paris

How to watch PSG vs Le Havre on TV

UK: TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App

TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App USA: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada Australia: beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Connect France: Canal+ Sport360

How can I watch the highlights?

Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.

PSG vs Le Havre Predicted Lineups

Le Havre possible starting lineup: Desmas; Nego, Sangante, Salmier, Youte Kinkoue, El Hajjam; Kuzyaev, Ndiaye, Kechta; Bayo, Sabbi

