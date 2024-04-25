Where to watch PSG vs Le Havre on TV: Channel, Live stream

HomeMatch

PSG had to delay their Ligue 1 title celebrations as Monaco defeated Lille on Wednesday, keeping the race for the top spot alive.

Luis Enrique’s team easily defeated Lorient 4-1 with impressive performances from Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe, increasing the pressure on Monaco.

PSG, who will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-final in May, currently hold an 11-point lead with only four league games left.

With only one defeat in Ligue 1 this season, PSG is on the verge of clinching consecutive top-flight titles if they can defeat Le Havre on Saturday at Parc des Princes.

What time is PSG vs Le Havre kick off?

  • Competition: French League 1
  • Game Day: Saturday, April 27, 2024
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Parc des Princes, Paris

How to watch PSG vs Le Havre on TV

  • UK: TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App
  • USA: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS
  • Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
  • Australia: beIN Sports Connect
  • France: Canal+ Sport360

PSG vs Le Havre Predicted Lineups

Le Havre possible starting lineup: Desmas; Nego, Sangante, Salmier, Youte Kinkoue, El Hajjam; Kuzyaev, Ndiaye, Kechta; Bayo, Sabbi

Metz possible starting lineup: Oukidja; Kouao, Traore, Cande, Udol; Camara, N’Doram, Atta; Van Den Kerkhof, Mikautadze, Sabaly

