Where to watch PSG vs Le Havre on TV: Channel, Live stream

PSG had to delay their Ligue 1 title celebrations as Monaco defeated Lille on Wednesday, keeping the race for the top spot alive.
Luis Enrique’s team easily defeated Lorient 4-1 with impressive performances from Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe, increasing the pressure on Monaco.
PSG, who will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-final in May, currently hold an 11-point lead with only four league games left.
With only one defeat in Ligue 1 this season, PSG is on the verge of clinching consecutive top-flight titles if they can defeat Le Havre on Saturday at Parc des Princes.
What time is PSG vs Le Havre kick off?
- Competition: French League 1
- Game Day: Saturday, April 27, 2024
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Parc des Princes, Paris
How to watch PSG vs Le Havre on TV
- UK: TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App
- USA: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS
- Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
- Australia: beIN Sports Connect
- France: Canal+ Sport360
How can I watch the highlights?
Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.
PSG vs Le Havre Predicted Lineups
Le Havre possible starting lineup: Desmas; Nego, Sangante, Salmier, Youte Kinkoue, El Hajjam; Kuzyaev, Ndiaye, Kechta; Bayo, Sabbi
