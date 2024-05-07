Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming free 2024

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will meet in the return semi-final of the Champions League. A week ago, Madrid did not lose in Munich. Now at the Santiago Bernabeu, it will certainly be easier for Ancelotti’s team.

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Real Madrid keeps going towards a solid finish of the season. The club is still going without defeat – the series has lasted since mid-January. Of course, different matches during this period played, they dominated in Spain and passed heavy opponents in the Champions League, such as Manchester City. But always Real Madrid were able to cope. They beat Barcelona recently in a tough match, and even without the refereeing error, they would have had a draw, not a Real defeat.

Bayern has nothing to be proud of in this context. Their situation is the opposite – they could pass Arsenal with experience in the Champions League quarter-finals, neutralizing their strengths. One cannot say that the Munich side was lucky against the Gunners. But in the Bundesliga, things are not going so well for Tuchel’s team. It is already guaranteed to lose the fight for the championship to Bayer. Now Bayern are also at risk of letting Stuttgart, who they lost in the last round – 1-3, move up in the table. Now the gap between the second and third positions has narrowed to two points.

When it comes to their return leg, it’s expected that Real Madrid will succeed. Of course, in recent years the Champions League is Madrid’s tournament. The club often works magic in the playoffs, which we have already partially seen in the quarter-finals as well. Ancelotti’s team also has world class players in the squad – Vinicius, Rodrigo, Bellingham. Veterans Cross and Modric often come to the forefront. It’s hard for Bayern to compete with such a squad.