Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming free 2024

Manchester United and Arsenal will meet in the 37th round of the English championship. The game will not be an easy one for the Gunners. Yes, their level is now several times higher compared to the Red Devils. But unexpected things can happen at Old Trafford.

Arteta’s team has two rounds left to play in the Premier League, and whether they have become champions will be known. For now, everything depends not only on the results of the Gunners. After all, even if they win both of their remaining games, they are still not guaranteed to win the EPL – Man City will finish higher if they win both games.

Arsenal has not had the easiest opponents in recent matches. But in all meetings, the club won – 2-0 with Wolverhampton, 5-0 with Chelsea, 3-2 with Tottenham and 3-0 with Bournemouth. Of course, the team is having a very good season. There are misfires, but more often Arteta’s side still shows a high class.

Well, the words about MU’s high class are not particularly appropriate. A failed season for the Red Devils. They are in danger of missing the European Cup next season. So far, with 54 points, the club is on the eighth line and two points behind the top-6. But it is far from certain that Newcastle and Chelsea will lose points in the remaining meetings and let United above them.

Moreover, ten Hag’s men may have trouble picking up points in the remaining rounds. In the last five meetings in the EPL, MU has just one win. The club also beat Coventry City in the FA Cup, but did it very hard, although the opponent represents the Championship.

It’s hard to believe in the victory of MU in this game. However, the Red Devils will play unpredictably. Arsenal won’t get a victory easily.

Manchester United vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 12 May 2024

Saturday, 12 May 2024 Kick-off: 16:30 UK Time

16:30 UK Time Stadium: Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra USA: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Peacock

SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Manchester United vs Arsenal squads

Manchester United

Predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Onana (GK) — Dalot, Casemiro, Evans, Wan-Bissaka — Mainoo, Eriksen — Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho — Hojlund

Onana (GK) — Dalot, Casemiro, Evans, Wan-Bissaka — Mainoo, Eriksen — Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho — Hojlund Injured: Fernandes (doubt), Kambwala, Lindelof, Malacia, Maguire, Martial, Martinez, McTominay (doubt), Rashford, Shaw, Varane

Fernandes (doubt), Kambwala, Lindelof, Malacia, Maguire, Martial, Martinez, McTominay (doubt), Rashford, Shaw, Varane Suspended: None

Arsenal

Predicted lineup (4-3-3): Raya (GK) — White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko — Odegaard, Partey, Rice — Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Raya (GK) — White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko — Odegaard, Partey, Rice — Saka, Havertz, Trossard Injured: Timber (doubt)

Timber (doubt) Suspended: None

How can I watch the Manchester United match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Manchester United highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.