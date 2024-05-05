BBC Match of the Day – MOTD Highlights 04/05/2024

Watch the full show Match of the Day, which is a flagship television football show in the United Kingdom that airs on BBC One. It features highlights and analysis of the latest football (soccer) matches from the English Premier League, as well as occasional coverage of other football competitions.

MOTD Highlights – 04/05/2024

Gary Lineker introduces highlights of the day’s five Premier League matches, including title-chasing Arsenal’s match at home to Bournemouth.

In this fixture at the Emirates Stadium last season, the Gunners came from 2-0 down to stun the Cherries, thanks to a brilliant winner from Reiss Nelson in the 97th minute. However, Mikel Arteta’s men found the going much easier when they met back in September, securing a comfortable 4-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium.

The day’s other matches include Manchester City v Wolves and Nottingham Forest’s trip to Sheffield United.

BBC Match of The Day 2

When is Match of the Day on TV tonight?

The MOTD show typically airs on Saturday evenings, with a team of pundits analyzing the day’s matches and discussing the latest football news. “Match of the Day” has been on air since 1964 and is considered a staple of British football culture.

Is Match of the Day available on BBC iPlayer?

Yes. Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 will be available for live streaming on BBC iPlayer. It will now be available on iPlayer shortly after midnight on the day of the broadcast.