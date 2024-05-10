Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will meet in the 37th round of the English Premier League. The Blues are much stronger than the opponent, in the meantime, they can get into the European Cups at the end of the season.

However, following a series of impressive displays and victories in the league, Chelsea have encountered a significant setback with a crushing 5-0 defeat against London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates. The Blues are determined to secure a coveted European spot for the upcoming season. To achieve this, they must emerge victorious in the majority of their remaining matches and rely on favorable outcomes in other games.

Chelsea has been performing well in recent months. Of course, there is still instability in the game of the Blues, not everything works out for them, often everything depends on Cole Palmer. But the team achieves its goal – they often score points. Moreover, now Pochettino’s men even have a chance to finish in the European Cups zone – they are seventh and only two points behind the top-6.

Chelsea’s rivals for sixth place are Newcastle and Manchester United. An interesting ending awaits us here, especially considering the unstable results of all clubs. However, in recent matches, the Blues have picked up points in games against Aston Villa (2-2), Tottenham (2-0) and West Ham (5-0).

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest beat the league’s main outsider in the last round – Sheffield(3-1). However, this victory was only the second for the Foresters in the last 12 matches. In other confrontations, they have recently lost points, including games with Everton (0:2), Crystal Palace (1:1) and Luton Town (1:1), in which they can win.

In the standings, Forest is still in 17th place and is not out of the EPL. However, the club’s gap from the pursuers from the relegation zone is not so big – three and five points. So it is impossible to fail in the remaining meetings.

What time is Nottingham vs Chelsea kick off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 11 May 2024

Saturday, 11 May 2024 Kick-off : 17:30 UK Time

17:30 UK Time Stadium: The City Ground, Nottingham

Is Nottingham vs Chelsea on TV?

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra

BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra USA: SiriusXM FC, Peacock, NBC

SiriusXM FC, Peacock, NBC Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

How can I watch the Chelsea match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Chelsea highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Nottingham vs Chelsea possible lineups

Nottingham Forest Predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Sels; Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Aina; Yates, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Chelsea Predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson