Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Tottenham and Burnley will play in the 37th round of the EPL. Of course, the levels of the teams are too different. Even despite their tournament motivation, the visitors have little chance of success here.

Tottenham have played very poorly in recent matches – they have lost four games in a row. Yes, the opponents were difficult for Spurs during this period – 0:4 from Newcastle, 2:3 from Arsenal, 0:2 from Chelsea, and 2:4 from Liverpool. Of course, the season is difficult for Postecoglou’s charges, it is not easy for them on the road.

But in the table the collective still has perspectives. The club is now in fifth place and qualifies for the European Cup. It will be hard for Tottenham to catch up and overtake Aston Villa from the fourth position – the gap between them is seven points. The Newcastle side are only four points behind Spurs from a lower position. So Postecoglou’s team will now fight to finish at least in the top-5.

Well, Burnley has not yet lost the chance to stay in the EPL. Although the probability of success is very low. Now they are in 19th place and are five points behind Nottingham Forest from the vital 17th place. Given that there are few rounds left to the finish, it is hard to believe in a successful outcome of the season for Kompany’s side.

However, Burnley hasn’t played too badly recently for a club from the relegation zone. In three of the four rounds, they did not lose – two draws and one win. However, they managed to win only against the only team below them in the tournament – 4-1 against Sheffield United.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When does Hotspur vs Burnley kick-off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, May 11, 2024

Saturday, May 11, 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

How to watch Tottenham vs Burnley on TV

UK: Talksport 2 Radio UK

Talksport 2 Radio UK USA: SiriusXM FC, Peacock

SiriusXM FC, Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport