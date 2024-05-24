Where to watch Verona vs Inter on TV: Channel, Live stream

Verona and Inter will play a final-round match in the Italian championship. Both teams have already decided everything for themselves.

Inter became champions in this Serie A season. They did it confidently, ahead of schedule. Juventus challenged Inzaghi’s wards for a while. But the Turin side lost ground in the second half of the season. And Milan was not as stable as their geographical neighbour.

As a result, Inter are now leading the league with 93 points and have a 19-point lead over their nearest rivals. In recent rounds, the Milanese have already relaxed – they lost points in games against Sassuolo (0:1) and Lazio (1:1).

Verona with 37 points is now in 13th position. The club will definitely not get into the relegation zone – the gap is four points. But Verona can still drop a couple of places. The teams in this part of the table are very dense.

Although recently the team played not so bad – in five rounds it beat Udinese (1:0), Fiorentina (2:1) and Salernitana (2:1). But the success of Verona in this confrontation is not certain. Of course, Inter will not try too hard, they will play at their own pleasure. But their level is still much higher. So the hosts have no special chances here.

Verona vs Inter date & kick-off time

Competition: Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Game Day: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Sunday, May 26, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, Verona

How to watch Verona vs Inter on TV

UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 4

discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 4 USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3 Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN Italia, 215 DAZN Zona

Verona vs Inter predicted lineup

Verona (predicted lineup): Lorenzo Montipò, Jackson Tchatchoua, Pawel Dawidowicz, Diego Coppola, Juan Cabal, Michael Ijemuan Folorunsho, Suat Serdar, Tijjani Noslin, Tomas Suslov, Darko Lazovic, Karol Swiderski.

Inter Milan (predicted lineup): Emil Audero, Yann Aurel Bisseck, Stefan de Vrij, Carlos Augusto, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolò Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Davide Frattesi, Federico Dimarco, Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Javier Martinez.