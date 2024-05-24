Where to watch Lyon vs PSG on TV: Channel, Live stream

Lyon and PSG will fight for the trophy in the French Cup final. And two seasons in a row, the Parisian superclub did not go further than 1/8 finals in this tournament. Now Luis Enrique’s team is determined to take the cup and add it to the victory in the championship.

In the semi-finals, PSG, in a pragmatic style, beat Rennes – 1:0. And Lyon surpassed the representative of Ligue 2 Valenciennes – 3:0. In general, this season, ‘weavers’ did not start in the best way, if not to say badly, but gradually the legendary club rectified the situation. Nevertheless, Lyon is not the favourite for the upcoming title match. Instead, they are a clear outsider.

Lyon has motivation on their side, as the club has been unable to reach the French Cup final for 11 years. During that time, the Parisians have won the tournament six times. Considering their resources, they could have done more.

However, with the arrival of Luis Enrique, the club has changed its development strategy – now the focus is on the development of young players. The Spanish specialist failed to lead the Parisians to victory in the Champions League in his first season, but triumph in Ligue 1 and the French Cup will be a great start to his career at PSG.

Lyon will put up a fight, but it will be hard to hold off the Parisians’ attacking line.

What time is Lyon vs PSG kick off?

Competition: Coupe de France Final

Coupe de France Final Game Day: Saturday, May 25, 2024

Saturday, May 25, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve d’Ascq

How to watch Lyon vs PSG on TV

UK:

USA: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada

fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect France: Free, Molotov, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, France 2, beIN Sports 1

How can I watch the highlights?

Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.

Lyon vs PSG Predicted Lineups

Lyon’s predicted lineup (4-1-4-1): Lopes; Mata, O’Brien, Caleta-Car, Tagliafico; Matic; Cherki, Caqueret, Tolisso, Benrahma; Lacazette

PSG’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ugarte; Barcola, Ramos, Asensio