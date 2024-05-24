Where to watch Leeds United vs Southampton: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

Leeds and Southampton will meet to determine who gets into the EPL. Both teams have had a good season, and have been through tough opponents in the play-off semi-finals. It’s hard to name a favourite in their clash.

Wembley Stadium, London

Leeds had every chance of a direct exit to the Premier League. The club was at the top of the table in the Championship. But in recent months, they began to make many mistakes. They recently lost points in matches with Coventry City (1:2), Sunderland (0:0), Blackburn (0:1), QPR (0:4), and Southampton (1:2).

After that, Leeds finished in third place in the main draw of the Championship, six points behind second-placed Ipswich. First, the Whites had problems with Norwich (0:0) in the playoffs. But in the return meeting, the team confidently defeated Norwich—4:0.

Southampton performed similarly to Leeds in the play-off semi-finals. Their first game against West Bromwich ended in a scoreless draw. In the return match, the Saints had already won 3-1 and reached the final.

In recent months, Southampton has also often lost points. The team lost to Cardiff (1:2), Leicester (0:5), and Stoke City (0:1), finishing fourth. The Saints’ gap from the pursuers was still decent—12 points.

What time is Leeds United vs Southampton kick-off?

Competition: English Championship

English Championship Game Day: Sunday, 26 May 2024

Sunday, 26 May 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: Wembley Stadium, London

Is Leeds United vs Southampton on TV?

UK: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD USA: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC

ESPN+, SiriusXM FC Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Leeds United vs Southampton possible lineups

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe

Southampton possible starting lineup: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Aribo, Downes, Smallbone; Brooks, Armstrong, Fraser