Where to watch Juventus vs Monza on TV: Channel, Live stream

Juventus and Monza will play in the last round of the Italian championship at the Allianz stadium. Torino are going on a long series of draws. Considering that they are not in danger of dropping out of the Champions League zone, the Old Lady will not try too hard to win here.

Allianz Stadium, Torino

Juventus have not shown any outstanding results at all in recent months. The club is going on a series of draws in Serie A. Recently, it shared points with Bologna (3:3), Salernitana (1:1), and Milan (0:0). All of these are opponents of different calibre, and the club played a draw with all of them. Previously, Allegri has already stated that their main goal is to qualify for the Champions League. And Juve have fulfilled this task. Now they do not even fear relegation to fifth place.

The club’s only recent victory was in the Italian Cup final. As is often the case with the Old Lady, it was an interesting game until the first goal was scored. Having quickly opened the scoring, Allegri’s men sat back in defence and gave Atalanta no chance to score—1-0 on aggregate. But after the match, Juventus management dismissed the coach early.

Monza’s recent results have not been the best either. In five rounds, the club lost three times and drew twice. It has long fallen out of the fight for the European Cup. Now with 45 points, Monza is in 12th place. The team can still rise to 11th position – Genoa overtakes it by one point. But it is hard to believe in such a scenario.

Overall, Juventus’ victory is obvious. On the other hand, the team is already frankly finishing the season without setting any goals. Monza also did not achieve much success; now, there is nothing to fight for.

What time is Juventus vs Monza kick off?

Competition: Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Game Day: Saturday, May 25, 2024

Saturday, May 25, 2024 Kick-off: 17:00 UK Time

17:00 UK Time Stadium: Allianz Stadium, Torino

How to watch Juventus vs Monza on TV

UK: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App

TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Connect Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia

Juventus vs Monza predicted lineups

Juventus (predicted lineup): Wojciech Szczesny, Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer, Danilo, Timothy Weah, Fabio Miretti, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Samuel Iling-Junior, Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic.

Monza (predicted lineup): Michele Di Gregorio, Armando Izzo, Pablo Mari, Luca Caldirola, Samuele Birindelli, Alessio Zerbin, Matteo Pessina, Warren Bondo, Andrea Colpani, Valentin Carboni, Dany Mota.

How can I watch the highlights?