Watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis Live Streaming free 2024

Real Madrid and Betis will meet in the final round of the Spanish championship. For both teams, everything has already been decided in the tournament; there are no challenges. So they obviously will not put in 100%, although Ancelotti’s wards will be preparing for the Champions League final.

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Real Madrid had another good season. It confidently won the championship, with a gap from the pursuers. Barcelona was not so strong this season and competed more with Girona for the second line. Madrid, on the other hand, also won the Cup in Spain. They also performed well in the Champions League, beating Manchester City and Bayern Munich on their way to the final. The games were intense, but they showed their character and rightfully reached the final of the European Cup.

On the other hand, Betis did not succeed much in European tournaments. It played in the Conference League, where it was knocked out by Dinamo Zagreb at the 1/16 play-off stage. After that, the team concentrated on the domestic league. But things were not always going well for the Green-Whites there, there was even a series of defeats.

As a result, the Betis are currently in seventh place, where they will finish – their gap to their opponents above and below them is at least four points. So the team will be back in the Conference League next season.

In fact, no one will leave all their strength on the field. Most likely, the opponents will play at their own pleasure. Last round they unexpectedly shared points with Villarreal, even though they scored four goals – 4:4.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis date & kick-off time

Competition: Spanish La Liga

Spanish La Liga Game Day: Saturday, 25 May 2024

Saturday, 25 May 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis on TV

UK: Premier Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports Player

Premier Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports Player USA: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Canada: TSN+, TSN3

TSN+, TSN3 Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Spain: M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, Movistar Plus+, Movistar+

Real Madrid vs Real Betis squads

Predicted Real Madrid lineup vs Real Betis: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Guler; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Predicted Real Betis lineup vs Real Madrid: Bravo; Ruibal, Sokratis, Riad, Miranda; Roca, Cardoso; Ezzalzouli, Fekir, A Perez; Jose