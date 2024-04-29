Match of the Day 2 Highlights- 28/04/2024

Highlights, reaction and expert analysis from the day’s four Premier League games, including title-chasing Liverpool’s journey to the capital to face Fulham.

The Reds have drawn with Fulham on their last three visits to Craven Cottage in all competitions and will be vying for all three points as Jurgen Klopp attempts to win the Premier League in his last season at the club.

Elsewhere, Everton take on Nottingham Forest in a clash at the bottom end of the table, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa host Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth, and there’s a London derby between Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

When is Match of the Day 2 on?

Match of the Day 2 is on Sunday evenings at 10:30 pm on BBC One. It is a Premier League football highlights program that features highlights from the day’s matches, analysis, and interviews.

Please note that on rare occasions, Match of the Day 2 may be moved to BBC Two or have its broadcast time changed to make way for other sporting events.

Is Match of the Day 2 available on BBC iPlayer?

Yes. Match of the Day 2 will be available for live streaming on BBC iPlayer. It will now be available on iPlayer shortly after midnight on the day of the broadcast.