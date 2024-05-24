Watch Celtic vs Rangers Live Streaming free 2024

Celtic has performed at its usual high level this season. The team won its third consecutive league title and is aiming to win the golden double for the second year in a row, as well as the Scottish Cup.

Hampden Park, Glasgow

Celtic had no problems in the tournament until their semi-final match against Aberdeen. They equalised a few minutes before the final whistle and scored again at the end of extra time. Fortune did not turn away from the team in the penalty shootout; only goalkeeper Joe Hart failed to score.

The Blues are trying to compete with Celtic in all tournaments, but in recent years, Rangers have had little success. By the way, they are historically the most titled club in the country. They have conceded just one goal in the current Scottish Cup.

Celtic have lost just one match this year. The teams have played each other four times during the season – Rangers have lost three times, only managing to draw the match once. Yes, the Cup Final is always a different story, but after taking a realistic look at the situation and assessing the teams’ position, their form and the results of their head-to-head meetings, it is clear that Celtic will once again be able to complete the golden double.

What time is Celtic vs Rangers kick-off?

Competition: Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup Game Day: Saturday, May 25, 2024

Saturday, May 25, 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: Hampden Park, Glasgow

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers online – TV channels & live streams

United Kingdom : BBC Scotland, Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

: BBC Scotland, Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web United States :

: Australia: Paramount+

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow full match replay and highlights.

RELATED:

Celtic vs Rangers Predicted Lineups

Celtic possible starting lineup: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, O’Riley; Forrest, Furuhashi, Maeda

Rangers possible starting lineup: Butland; Tavernier, King, Davies, Yilmaz; Diomande, Raskin; McCausland, Cantwell, Silva; Dessers