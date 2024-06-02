Switzerland squad Euro 2024: Murat Yakin team line-up

This summer, the Switzerland squad Euro 2024 will face off against a formidable opponent in Germany. Having eliminated France from the previous Euros in a thrilling penalty shootout during the round of 16, Switzerland enters this year’s tournament with the intention of continuing their streak of surprising victories.

Murat Yakin, Head Coach of the Switzerland National Team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Between 1996 and 2020, Switzerland participated in five UEFA European Championships. They will make their sixth competitive debut this year. The squad has advanced beyond the group stage twice: in 2016, they made it to the Round of 16, and in 2020, they made it to the quarterfinals.

In Euro 2024 Group A, they will face matches against Scotland, Hungary, and the hosts, Germany. They will need to perform at a high level to advance to the knockout round. They have already shown themselves capable of pulling it off twice, so it’s well within their capabilities.

Switzerland provisional squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Yann Sommer (Inter Milan)

Yvon Mvogo (Lorient)

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

Marvin Keller (Winterthur)

Pascal Loretz (Luzern)

Defenders:

Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino)

Fabian Schar (Newcastle United)

Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)

Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Silvan Widmer (Mainz 05)

Kevin Mbadu (Augsburg)

Ulisses Garcia (Marseille)

Cedric Zesigner (Wolfsburg)

Leonidas Stergiou (Stuttgart)

Aurele Amenda (Young Boys)

Albuan Hajdari (Lugano)

Bryan Okoh (Red Bull Salzburg)

Midfielders:

Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire)

Remo Freuler (Bologna)

Denis Zakaria (Monaco)

Michel Aebischer (Bologna)

Fabian Rieder (Rennes)

Uran Bislimi (Lugano)

Ardon Jashari (Luzern)

Filip Ugrinic (Young Boys)

Vincent Sierro (Toulouse)

Forwards:

Breel Embolo (Monaco)

Steven Zuber (AEK Athens)

Ruben Vargas (Augsburg)

Renato Steffen (Lugano)

Noah Okafor (AC Milan)

Zeki Amdouni (Burnley)

Andi Zeqiri (Genk)

Dan Ndoye (Bologna)

Kwadwo Duah (Ludogorets)

Joel Monteiro (Young Boys)

Manager

Murat Yakin has certainly instilled a practical mindset within the Swiss team, prioritising organisation and efficient play to fully capitalise on their abilities in the Euro 2024 tournament. Yakin’s coaching style has played a crucial role in leading Switzerland to qualification for the tournament. This highlights his ability to instil confidence in his methods and the squad’s abilities. Switzerland is placing great importance on structure and effectiveness as they strive to achieve their best result on the European stage in the upcoming competition.

Key Player

The experienced goalkeeper Yann Sommer is a crucial part of the Swiss team. Sommer has represented Switzerland at multiple World Cups and Euros, making him a veteran presence in goal.

The Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji provides solidity in central defence. Akanji’s strong performances at club level have translated to the international stage.

The Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is the Swiss team’s heartbeat, controlling the game’s tempo. Xhaka’s passing ability and leadership in midfield are vital for Switzerland.

The veteran winger Xherdan Shaqiri brings creativity and flair to the Swiss attack. Shaqiri’s dribbling skills and eye for goal make him a threat going forward.

The powerful striker Breel Embolo is a handful for any defence and will lead the line for Switzerland. Embolo’s physicality and finishing ability make him a key player in the Swiss frontline.

Switzerland UEFA EURO 2024 Fixtures