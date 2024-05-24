Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Sevilla and Barcelona will meet in the final round of the Spanish championship. Now, it is no longer a meeting of two rivals from the top of the table. Sevillians perform at a completely different level at the moment.

Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla

Sevilla has long maintained its place in the Spanish championship—now, with 41 points, they are in 13th place in the table. Moreover, the team still has a chance to move up to the 12th position—Getafe is only two points ahead.

However, Sevilla has not performed well recently—only lost. In three meetings, the team lost to Villarreal (2:3), Cadiz (0:1), and Atletico (0:2). So, it is far from certain that at the end, they appear on the 12th line.

Barcelona will definitely be in second place at the end of La Liga. Due to several failures, Girona fell behind the Catalans and lost the fight for second place.

Barca has won almost exclusively in recent matches – 2-0 against Real Sociedad, 2-0 against Almeria and 3-0 against Rayo Vallecano. But the season still didn’t turn out in the best way for the club, as Real Madrid pulled away from their rivals too early to become early champions.

What time does Sevilla vs Barcelona kick-off?

Competition: Spanish La Liga

Spanish La Liga Game Day: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Sunday, May 26, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Sevilla

Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream, TV channel

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV USA: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Spain: Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga

How can I watch the highlights?

Supporters can watch the match highlights on the Barcelona highlights page.

Sevilla vs Barcelona possible lineups

Sevilla (predicted lineup): Ørjan Nyland, Loïc Badé, Sergio Ramos, Kike Salas, Adrià Pedrosa, Boubakary Soumaré, Lucien Agoumé, Juanlu Sánchez, Dodi Lukebakio, Lucas Ariel Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri.

Barcelona (predicted lineup): Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsí, Íñigo Martinez, Joao Cancelo, Fermín López, Andreas Christensen, Pedri, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal.