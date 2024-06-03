Scotland squad Euro 2024: Steve Clarke’s team line-up

Scotland qualified with two games to spare thanks to a good qualifying performance. Steve Clarke has now put together a 28-person team with much experience and named the Scotland squad Euro 2024. Ross McCrorie and Ben Doak are the only players on the team who have never played for their country before.

Steve Clarke, Head Coach of the Scotland National Team

Scotland will face a tough test in Group A at Euro 2024, taking on Germany, Hungary and Switzerland. However, they will be confident of making an impact after an impressive qualification campaign that saw them finish second in their group, beating the likes of Spain and Norway.

Scotland will face hosts Germany in the opening match of Euro 2024 at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Friday, June 14. The Scots will be looking to cause an upset against the three-time European champions in the tournament opener

Scotland provisional squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Zander Clark (Hearts)

Craig Gordon (Hearts)

Angus Gunn (Norwich)

Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders:

Liam Cooper (Leeds)

Grant Hanley (Norwich)

Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq)

Ross McCrorie (Bristol City)

Scott McKenna (Copenhagen)

Ryan Porteous (Watford)

Anthony Ralston (Celtic)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

John Souttar (Rangers)

Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders:

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

Ryan Christie (Bournemouth)

Billy Gilmour (Brighton)

Ryan Jack (Rangers)

Kenny McLean (Norwich)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards:

Che Adams (Southampton)

Ben Doak (Liverpool)

Lyndon Dykes (QPR)

James Forrest (Celtic)

Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)

Manager

Clarke has been pivotal in Scotland’s recent successes, implementing a solid tactical approach and fostering a resilient team spirit. After Scotland’s chances of automatically qualifying for Euro 2020 were eliminated in 2019, Steve Clarke was appointed as the national team’s new manager. He immediately proceeded to turn around Scotland’s fortunes by leading them to the finals of the competition via the Nations League qualification process.

Key Players

The key players in Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad include Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, John McGinn, Scott McTominay, and Che Adams. These players are expected to play crucial roles in Scotland’s campaign at the tournament, providing leadership, skill, and experience in their respective positions on the field

Scotland UEFA EURO 2024 Fixtures