How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma on TV: Channel, Live stream

Bayer and Roma will play in the return semi-final of the Europa League on 9 May. The match will take place at the Bay Arena in Leverkusen. The match will be played at the Bay-Arena in Leverkusen on 9 May. It will be an interesting encounter until the final minutes, as were the previous matches between the Lions in the Europa League play-offs.

In the first match, Bayer had no special problems. Xabi Alonso’s men won in Rome based on class and skill, leaving no chance to their opponents – 2-0. Wirtz and Andrich scored a goal each. The German representative outplayed the Romans by all parameters and could score more.

After that, Bayer also defeated Eintracht 5-1 at the weekend. Notably, on the coaching bridge in this match, there was no Xabi Alonso, who missed the meeting due to disqualification. But even without him, the players coped with the opponent and did it dominantly.

In general, everything is working out for Bayer. The club has already guaranteed itself victory in the Bundesliga. It is close to success in the German Cup, and now – to reaching the final of the Europa League. Roma’s season is not going so well. Yes, after Mourinho’s departure, the situation has improved a bit. But recently, the team has often started to lose points – now it has fallen out of the top 5, which guarantees clubs a place in the Champions League.

In Serie A, Roma have failed to win in three of their last four matches. It failed to cope with equal and strong opponents – 1-3 against Bologna, 2-2 against Napoli and 1-1 against Juventus. Of course, now de Rossi’s men will try to forget about these failures and will tune up for the return game with Bayer.

Roma will press from the start – they need to get back from 0:2. Bayer will play the second number, as he can do, betting on control and quick attacks. Of course, Xabi Alonso’s side can not afford to lose – they are still going on a series without failures. But even a draw will now suit the team from Germany.

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Game Day: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Thursday, May 9, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: BayArena, Leverkusen

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma on TV

UK: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App

discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App USA: TUDN App, TUDN USA, ViX, Univision NOW, CBS Sports Network, UniMás, TUDN.com, Paramount+

TUDN App, TUDN USA, ViX, Univision NOW, CBS Sports Network, UniMás, TUDN.com, Paramount+ Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: Sky Sport 252, RAI 1, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, RaiPlay, SKY Go Italia, DAZN Italia

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma possible lineup

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup: Kovar; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Schick

Roma possible starting lineup: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy