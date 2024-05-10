Where to watch Fulham vs Manchester City on TV: Channel, Live stream

Fulham and Manchester City will meet in the 37th round of the English championship. Of course, playing at Craven Cottage is often not so easy. But now the favorite is obvious to everyone.

There are very few rounds left before the championship race in the EPL is unraveled. Arsenal still have a certain chance to win. But Manchester City’s situation is simple – if the club wins all the remaining rounds, they will become champions. So far, the Citizens are second, but they still have a game in hand.

After the Champions League knockout from Real Madrid, it has become a little easier for Guardiola’s men, their schedule is not so tight. However, the club is still involved in the FA Cup, where they again reached the final, and again with MU.

The easier schedule, as well as the mood of the team at the end of the season, affect its recent results. City confidently defeated Brighton (4-0), Wolverhampton and also beat Nottingham Forest (2-0). The Citizens will hardly allow themselves any more misfires.

Meanwhile, Fulham have been performing far from their best lately. The team has only one win in a month. In other confrontations, they lost points, including in games with not so difficult opponents – Brentford(0:0), Crystal Palace(1:1), and Nottingham Forest(1:3).

In the Premier League, Fulham are no longer fighting for anything. With 44 points, he stands on the 13th line – he has a decent gap from the relegation zone. So they play only for the sake of the fans. But, of course, against Man City, it’s not enough. Especially against Man City, who are fighting for the championship and have no right to fail now.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Date: Saturday, 11 May 2024

Saturday, 11 May 2024 Kick Off: 12:30 UK Time

12:30 UK Time Venue: Craven Cottage, London

How to watch the Fulham vs Manchester City live stream in the UK

UK: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, discovery+ App

TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, discovery+ App USA: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

UK Radio: TalkSport Radio UK, Live text, audio and stats are available at mancity.co

Fulham vs Manchester City squads

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

