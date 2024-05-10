Where to watch Fulham vs Manchester City on TV: Channel, Live stream

Fulham and Manchester City will meet in the 37th round of the English championship. Of course, playing at Craven Cottage is often not so easy. But now the favorite is obvious to everyone.
There are very few rounds left before the championship race in the EPL is unraveled. Arsenal still have a certain chance to win. But Manchester City’s situation is simple – if the club wins all the remaining rounds, they will become champions. So far, the Citizens are second, but they still have a game in hand.
After the Champions League knockout from Real Madrid, it has become a little easier for Guardiola’s men, their schedule is not so tight. However, the club is still involved in the FA Cup, where they again reached the final, and again with MU.
The easier schedule, as well as the mood of the team at the end of the season, affect its recent results. City confidently defeated Brighton (4-0), Wolverhampton and also beat Nottingham Forest (2-0). The Citizens will hardly allow themselves any more misfires.
Meanwhile, Fulham have been performing far from their best lately. The team has only one win in a month. In other confrontations, they lost points, including in games with not so difficult opponents – Brentford(0:0), Crystal Palace(1:1), and Nottingham Forest(1:3).
In the Premier League, Fulham are no longer fighting for anything. With 44 points, he stands on the 13th line – he has a decent gap from the relegation zone. So they play only for the sake of the fans. But, of course, against Man City, it’s not enough. Especially against Man City, who are fighting for the championship and have no right to fail now.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: English Premier League
- Date: Saturday, 11 May 2024
- Kick Off: 12:30 UK Time
- Venue: Craven Cottage, London
How to watch the Fulham vs Manchester City live stream in the UK
- UK: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, discovery+ App
- USA: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
UK Radio: TalkSport Radio UK, Live text, audio and stats are available at mancity.co
Watch the Fulham vs Manchester City live stream from abroad with a VPN
The Fulham vs Manchester City live stream will be shown on different channels worldwide. But you can use a VPN if you’re not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service.
A VPN is a Virtual Private Network that allows you to connect to a server in another country. This will change your IP address to make it look like you’re in that country. This means you can access services only available in that country, such as your usual TV provider’s live stream of the Fulham vs Man City game.
Fulham vs Manchester City squads
Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz
Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland