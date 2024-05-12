Aston Villa vs Liverpool Live Stream: TV Channel, Kick-off time

Aston Villa will host Liverpool in the 37th round of the English Premier League. The teams finish the season on the following lines. Surely, there will be a colourful confrontation.

Villa Park, Birmingham

Both teams are having a bad end of the season. Liverpool has already lost the title race. It’s extremely doubtful that Man City and Arsenal will concede in all the remaining meetings. In addition, the Reds still need to win two matches. And recently, Klopp’s squad has not always been successful – 2:2 with West Ham, 0:2 with Everton. Because of these failures, Liverpool lost the fight to the leaders.

Aston Villa also lost points in recent matches – they lost to Brighton (0:1) and drew with Chelsea (2:2). But Emery’s charges still did not even have the goal of winning to have a chance of promotion in the tournament – they are already far behind the top-3. It was important for the Lions not to drop out of the top-4. But that was helped by a lower-ranked Tottenham, which has only suffered defeats recently.

Physically, it will be a tough game for Aston Villa. A few days ago they played in the semi-final of the Conference League with Olympiacos. In both meetings with the Greeks, Emery’s team lost – 2:4 and 0:2. Liverpool were knocked out of the Europa League in the quarter-finals by Atalanta.

What time is Aston Villa vs Liverpool kick off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Monday, 13 May 2024

Monday, 13 May 2024 Kick-off: 20:30 UK Time

20:30 UK Time Stadium: Villa Park, Birmingham

Is Aston Villa vs Liverpool on TV?

UK: SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League

SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League USA: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO

nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

How can I watch the Liverpool match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Liverpool highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool possible lineups

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Torres, Lenglet, Digne; Diaby, Luiz, McGinn, Bailey; Duran, Watkins

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz