How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United on TV: Channel, Live stream

The FA Cup final will be a derby between Manchester City and Manchester United. For the second season in a row, we see such a final. The result from last year, when the Citizens won, will not be much different now.

Wembley Stadium, London

Manchester City last weekend achieved a crucial result. In the final round of the EPL, he beat West Ham with a score of 3-1. Thus, there were no surprises in the tournament. If Guardiola’s wards had stumbled at least once in recent weeks, Arsenal would immediately overtake him in the table and eventually win the championship. Instead, it was the Citizens who lifted the trophy.

Manchester City’s fourth-in-a-row Premier League victory is well deserved. Yes, the intrigue was until the last match this season, and Liverpool was fighting for the lead for a while. But Guardiola’s men were more stable throughout the game and did not make any mistakes.

Well, it’s hard to say such things about Manchester United now. The club had a very weak season, at least for its level. Yes, injuries hindered Erik ten Hag’s team a lot. But it was not without some individual problems. There are questions about Rashford; Onana took a long time to adapt to the Premier League.

As a result, the club finished only eighth in the tournament table. It could not get into the European Cup from the EPL. But the team still has a chance for the Europa League. They need to beat their geographical neighbour in the FA Cup final. But remembering how United is performing this season and the difficulty with which he passed Coventry from the Championship in the semi-finals of the tournament, there is no confidence in the success of the nominal guests.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: English FA Cup Final

English FA Cup Final Date: Saturday, 25 May 2024

Saturday, 25 May 2024 Kick Off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

How to watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream in the UK

UK: STV Scotland, BBC One, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland, ITVX, BBC Sport Web, UTV

STV Scotland, BBC One, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland, ITVX, BBC Sport Web, UTV USA: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC

ESPN+, SiriusXM FC Canada: Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now

Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now Australia: Paramount+

Manchester City vs Manchester United squads

Manchester City possible lineup: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Manchester United possible lineup: Onana; Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Diallo; Fernadez, McTominay

How can I watch the highlights of this game or the full match?