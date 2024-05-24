How to watch Empoli vs Roma on TV: Channel, Live stream

Empoli and Roma will play each other at the Carlo Castellani Arena in the last round of the Italian Championship. Both teams have not yet consolidated their positions. The home team’s situation is certainly critical. They need to win here, but the Romans are not going to be beaten here.

Empoli is at risk of relegation at the end of the season. The club has 33 points and is in 18th place. But the gap with the rivals above is minimal—one point to Udinese and two to Frosinone. So, in the final round, Davide Nicola’s wards will be satisfied only with a victory.

On the other hand, Empoli has not won for a long time – four rounds in a row. During this period, the club alternated between defeats and draws. Moreover, they shared points with their tournament neighbours – 1-1 with Udinese and 0-0 with Frosinone.

Roma has not been performing at its best lately, either. In four rounds, the club lost points three times – 2:2 with Napoli, 1:1 with Juventus and 1:2 with Atalanta. Considering the opponents’ level, it was unsurprising to see De Rossi’s wards win in the last round – 1:0 with Genoa.

The club slightly gave up its position towards the end of the season. After Mourinho’s departure, it got a second breath and often scored points. But now the team has dropped out of the top 5 – it is sixth with 63 points. The gap from the superior Atalanta is three points, but they still have a game in reserve.

Moreover, even sixth place is not guaranteed for the Romans. They are chased by their geographical neighbour, Lazio, who have three points less. So now Roma will go out to win. Empoli will fight; they need to keep their place in Serie A. But the class of the opponents’ players is still higher.

Bayer Empoli vs Roma date & kick-off time

Competition: Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Game Day: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Sunday, May 26, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Stadio Carlo Castellani – Computer Gross Arena, Empoli

Empoli vs Roma possible lineup

Empoli (predicted lineup): Elia Caprile, Bartosz Bereszynski, Ardian Ismajli, Sebastiano Luperto, Emanuel Quartsin Gyasi, Simone Bastoni, Răzvan Marin, Youssef Maleh, Giuseppe Pezzella, Mbaye Niang, Nicolò Cambiaghi.

Roma (predicted lineup): Mile Svilar, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Gianluca Mancini, Evan NDicka, Angeliño, Edoardo Bove, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Paulo Dybala, Tammy Abraham, Stephan El Shaarawy.