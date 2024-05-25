Euro 2024 Group Table & Standings

The Euro 2024 tournament consists of six groups, with four teams in each group. Here are the standings of the teams in each Euro 2024 group.

Euro 2024 Trophy (Image credit: Kristian Skeie/Getty Images)

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England Group D: Netherlands, Austria, France, Poland

Netherlands, Austria, France, Poland Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine Group F: Türkiye, Portugal, Czech Republic, Georgia

Germany hosts Euro 2024 on June 14, 2024, with the first match at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The format of Euro 2024 involves 24 teams competing in the tournament, with six groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed teams. The tournament follows a similar format to Euro 2020, where the knockout stage begins after the group phase, leading to the final match on July 14th in Berlin.