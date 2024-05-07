How to watch Club Brugge vs Fiorentina on TV: Channel, Live stream

Brugge certainly had a tough time in the match against Fiorentina. The club conceded in the fifth minute. Then they pulled themselves together and got back on track. The opponents showed more or less equal play. But in the second half on 61 minutes the Black-Blue were left to play with ten men, and still they managed to score. So the final score of 2:3 is not so bad.

Brugge then defeated Antwerp in the Belgian championship 2-1 at the weekend. Now the club continues to fight for the first line, which they hold now. The team does not have a big gap from the pursuers yet, but it is on a long winning streak.

Fiorentina have only dreamed of fighting for high positions in their league. The club is not having the best season in Serie A. So far, Fiorentina is fighting only for the European Cup, but it will be hard for them to rise above the eighth place – the gap is six or more points. In the last round, the team also lost points in the match with Verona – 1:2.

But the situation in the domestic championships is not so important now. This is the European Cup – the teams go out on the pitch with the same desire to win. Moreover, there is one step left to the final, and there will be a trophy there. So both teams will go to the field to fight, and no one will sit in defense, especially remembering the progress of their first match.

When is Club Brugge vs Fiorentina?

Competition: UEFA Europa Conference League

UEFA Europa Conference League Game Day: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 Kick-off: 17:45 UK Time

17:45 UK Time Stadium: Jan Breydelstadion, Brugge

