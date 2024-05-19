HomeNews

Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream: Where to watch free today Premier League game online

Chelsea plays Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League.

The Blues, on a four-game winning streak, are aiming for European qualification, while the Cherries are aiming to secure a spot in the top half of the table.

Stamford Bridge, London
Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League match is scheduled to take place at Stamford Bridge in London, UK, on Sunday, May 19 at 4:00 p.m. local time.

Date:Sunday, May 19, 2024
Kick-off time:11:00 am EST
Venue:Stamford Bridge
 DateKickoff time
USASun, May 1911:00 a.m. ET
CanadaSun, May 1911:00 a.m. ET
UKSun, May 194:00 p.m. BST
AustraliaMon, May 201:00 a.m. AEST
IndiaSun, May 198:30 p.m. IST

What TV channel is Chelsea v Bournemouth on?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena and Football in the UK, with subscribers able to watch online via the Sky Go app.

RegionTVStreaming
USANBC’s Sports Golf ChannelFubo, Peacock
CanadaFubo Canada
UKSky Sports Football, Sky Sports ArenaSky Go, Now TV
AustraliaOptus Sport
IndiaJioTV, Hotstar

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
17/09/23Bournemouth 0–0 ChelseaPremier League
06/05/23Bournemouth 1-3 ChelseaPremier League
27/12/22Chelsea 2-0 BournemouthPremier League
28/07/21Chelsea 2-1 BournemouthClub Friendly Games
29/02/20Bournemouth 2-2 ChelseaPremier League

Chelsea vs Bournemouth lineups & team news

Chelsea are securing a strong final part of the season, winning four consecutive Premier League games and moving up to sixth place in the European Cup zone. They defeated Brighton in ten men after James’ suspension. Mauricio Pochettino’s team will face Stamford Bridge, where they have only suffered four defeats in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson.

Bournemouth, despite initial expectations of survival, is now aiming for a top-10 finish. As of the final round, they are 11th place, only behind Brighton on extra time. Bournemouth has suffered defeats from Arsenal and Brentford in the last two rounds.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.

