Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream: Where to watch free today Premier League game online

Chelsea plays Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League.

The Blues, on a four-game winning streak, are aiming for European qualification, while the Cherries are aiming to secure a spot in the top half of the table.

Stamford Bridge, London

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League match is scheduled to take place at Stamford Bridge in London, UK, on Sunday, May 19 at 4:00 p.m. local time.

Date: Sunday, May 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 am EST Venue: Stamford Bridge

Date Kickoff time USA Sun, May 19 11:00 a.m. ET Canada Sun, May 19 11:00 a.m. ET UK Sun, May 19 4:00 p.m. BST Australia Mon, May 20 1:00 a.m. AEST India Sun, May 19 8:30 p.m. IST

What TV channel is Chelsea v Bournemouth on?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena and Football in the UK, with subscribers able to watch online via the Sky Go app.

Region TV Streaming USA NBC’s Sports Golf Channel Fubo, Peacock Canada — Fubo Canada UK Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Arena Sky Go, Now TV Australia — Optus Sport India — JioTV, Hotstar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/09/23 Bournemouth 0–0 Chelsea Premier League 06/05/23 Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea Premier League 27/12/22 Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth Premier League 28/07/21 Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth Club Friendly Games 29/02/20 Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea Premier League

Chelsea vs Bournemouth lineups & team news

Chelsea are securing a strong final part of the season, winning four consecutive Premier League games and moving up to sixth place in the European Cup zone. They defeated Brighton in ten men after James’ suspension. Mauricio Pochettino’s team will face Stamford Bridge, where they have only suffered four defeats in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson.

Bournemouth, despite initial expectations of survival, is now aiming for a top-10 finish. As of the final round, they are 11th place, only behind Brighton on extra time. Bournemouth has suffered defeats from Arsenal and Brentford in the last two rounds.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.