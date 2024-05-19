Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream: Where to watch free today Premier League game online

Chelsea plays Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League.
The Blues, on a four-game winning streak, are aiming for European qualification, while the Cherries are aiming to secure a spot in the top half of the table.
Date, kick-off time and venue
The Premier League match is scheduled to take place at Stamford Bridge in London, UK, on Sunday, May 19 at 4:00 p.m. local time.
|Date:
|Sunday, May 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:00 am EST
|Venue:
|Stamford Bridge
|Date
|Kickoff time
|USA
|Sun, May 19
|11:00 a.m. ET
|Canada
|Sun, May 19
|11:00 a.m. ET
|UK
|Sun, May 19
|4:00 p.m. BST
|Australia
|Mon, May 20
|1:00 a.m. AEST
|India
|Sun, May 19
|8:30 p.m. IST
What TV channel is Chelsea v Bournemouth on?
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena and Football in the UK, with subscribers able to watch online via the Sky Go app.
|Region
|TV
|Streaming
|USA
|NBC’s Sports Golf Channel
|Fubo, Peacock
|Canada
|—
|Fubo Canada
|UK
|Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Arena
|Sky Go, Now TV
|Australia
|—
|Optus Sport
|India
|—
|JioTV, Hotstar
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17/09/23
|Bournemouth 0–0 Chelsea
|Premier League
|06/05/23
|Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea
|Premier League
|27/12/22
|Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth
|Premier League
|28/07/21
|Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth
|Club Friendly Games
|29/02/20
|Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea
|Premier League
Chelsea vs Bournemouth lineups & team news
Chelsea are securing a strong final part of the season, winning four consecutive Premier League games and moving up to sixth place in the European Cup zone. They defeated Brighton in ten men after James’ suspension. Mauricio Pochettino’s team will face Stamford Bridge, where they have only suffered four defeats in the Premier League this season.
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson.
Bournemouth, despite initial expectations of survival, is now aiming for a top-10 finish. As of the final round, they are 11th place, only behind Brighton on extra time. Bournemouth has suffered defeats from Arsenal and Brentford in the last two rounds.
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.