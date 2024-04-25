Watch RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming free 2024

Leipzig is looking to solidify its position in the top four of the Bundesliga as it prepares to face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
The hosts are considered the frontrunners in the top-four race, with a two-point lead going into this game. Currently, Leipzig occupies the fourth position, just one spot ahead of Dortmund.
RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund date & kick-off time
- Competition: German Bundesliga
- Game Day: Saturday, April 27, 2024
- Kick-off: 14:30 UK Time
- Stadium: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund
How to watch RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund on TV
- UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
- Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund probable teams
RB Leipzig possible starting lineup: Gulacsi; Henrichs, Orban, Castello, Raum; Olmo, Haidara, Schlager, Simons; Openda, Sesko
Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Sabitzer, Ozcan; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug