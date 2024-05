Watch RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming free 2024

Leipzig is looking to solidify its position in the top four of the Bundesliga as it prepares to face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

The hosts are considered the frontrunners in the top-four race, with a two-point lead going into this game. Currently, Leipzig occupies the fourth position, just one spot ahead of Dortmund.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund date & kick-off time

Competition: German Bundesliga

German Bundesliga Game Day: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Kick-off: 14:30 UK Time

14:30 UK Time Stadium: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund on TV

UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund probable teams

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup: Gulacsi; Henrichs, Orban, Castello, Raum; Olmo, Haidara, Schlager, Simons; Openda, Sesko

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Sabitzer, Ozcan; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug