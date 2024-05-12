Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Barcelona and Real Sociedad will play a match in the 36th round of the Spanish La Liga on 13 May. The Catalans are still fighting for second place – now they must win. But with the “white-blue” team Xavi may have problems.

Last round, Barcelona lost in the most important match at the season’s finish – 2:4 with Girona. Thus, the Catalans dropped to third place, missing just Girona above. Then the gap between them was one point. A win in this confrontation will return Barça to second place.

Notably, the team has not performed so badly recently and often won. Yes, they were knocked out in the Champions League quarter-finals by PSG, although there were some controversial refereeing decisions. Another defeat in the Primera for the Catalans recently was only from the leading Real Madrid (2:3).

Remarkably, Real Sociedad’s only defeat in recent months was also caused by Real Madrid – a more modest 0:1. The team also lost points in games with Getafe and Almeria (1:1 and 2:2). But in the rest of the matches they won and took points away from Las Palmas (2:0) and Alaves (1:0).

In the championship, Sociedad are still fighting for the European cups, which they are very likely to get into. A few rounds before the finish, the only question is from which position? Now with 54 points, Imanol Alguacil’s side are on the sixth line and are already seven points behind fifth-placed Atletico. The team has a much smaller gap to lower-ranked Betis – two points.

What time does Barcelona vs Real Sociedad kick off?

Barcelona’s match against Real Sociedad is scheduled for Monday, May 13, 2024. The kick-off time is 20:00 UK Time.

Competition: Spanish La Liga

Spanish La Liga Game Day: Mon, May 13, 2024

Mon, May 13, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream, you’re in luck. Several options are available, depending on where you are in the world.

UK: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player

LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player USA: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV 2, M+ LALIGA TV

How can I watch the highlights?

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad possible lineups

Barcelona (predicted lineup): Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Joao Cancelo, Fermin Lopez, Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gundogan, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Real Sociedad (predicted lineup): Alex Remiro, Alvaro Odriozola, Robin Le Normand, Jon Pacheco, Javi Galan, Benat Turrientes, Mikel Merino, Takefusa Kubo, Brais Mendez, Sheraldo Becker, Mikel Oyarzabal.