Watch Olympiakos Piraeus vs Aston Villa Live Streaming free 2024

Olympiacos and Aston Villa will meet in the return leg of the Conference League semi-final. Especially after their first match, the Greeks are the favourites. Emery’s side have a lot of problems in the domestic league so far.

Recent matches have been very difficult for Aston Villa. In their asset only one victory in five meetings – 3:1 with Bournemouth. In other recent rounds of the EPL club lost points – 2:2 with Chelsea and 0:1 from Brighton. Now in the tournament Emery’s men go fourth and break away from Tottenham, which is often with defeats recently. But still, the lions have no time to relax – there is still a chance to get out of the top-4.

Another failure of Villa was just in the first match of the semi-final of the Conference League with Olympiacos. The Greeks played very confidently, pressed at the right moment and scored a lot – 4:2. Emery’s team felt tired, even though they managed to upset the opponent’s defence twice.

Olympiacos’ recent results have been much better. The club goes on a four-match win-loss streak. If you take only the Greek championship, then there the ‘reds’ do not know failures even longer. Although, in the tournament they are not yet in the European Cup, but it’s just a matter of time. The team needs to win in the next round to climb into the top-3.

When is the Olympiakos vs Aston Villa game on TV?

Competition: UEFA Europa Conference League

UEFA Europa Conference League Game Day: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Thursday, May 9, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Stadio Georgios Karaiskáki, Piraeus

What channel is Olympiakos vs Aston Villa on

UK: TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

USA: Paramount+, ViX

Canada: DAZN Canada

Australia: Stan Sport

Olympiakos vs Aston Villa Predicted lineups

Olympiakos (4-2-3-1): Tzolakis; Rodinei, Ndoj, Restos, Ortega; Iborra, Hezze; Masouras, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi.

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Cash, Luiz, McGinn, Bailey; Diaby, Watkins.